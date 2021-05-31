Elite target responds to transfer links that would end a Man Utd career

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has responded to the rumours of a mega-money switch that would likely spell the end for the career of a current Man Utd superstar.

Man Utd concluded their season with a whimper after coming up short in the Europa League final. The defeat ensured the club’s quest for a major trophy will enter it’s fifth season next year. One player who became the centre of attention during the final was Spanish stopper David de Gea.

The 30-year-old had arguably been the finest goalkeeper in world football for much of the previous decade. Following a difficult first season in England, De Gea quickly laid concerns to rest with outstanding levels of consistency year after year.

However, the most recent season was a struggle, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at times opting to start Dean Henderson instead.

De Gea was handed the gloves for the final, and failed to make a single save from Villarreal’s 11 penalties during the shoot-out. Adding further insult to injury, De Gea missed the decisive spot kick to seal the defeat.

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes hammered De Gea in the aftermath, and talk of an Old Trafford exit quickly gathered steam.

A headline-grabbing swap deal with Atletico that would see Oblak move in the opposite direction was touted on Friday.

PSG have also been credited with interest in the Slovenian who holds an eye-watering £103m release clause.

Now, responding to notions of a Madrid exit, Oblak told Spanish newspaper Marca (via Goal): “I can’t see the future, neither myself nor the club nor anyone can.

“It will depend on a lot of factors, such as if the club needs to sell any players or not.

“I have nothing to say about my future, I have been at Atleti seven years and I have two years left on my contract.

“I have played more than 300 games here and, while I enjoy having won La Liga Santander, I’m not thinking about anything else.

“I’m here, I’m happy. We’ll see what the future brings.”

Kane could emulate Van Dijk with Man Utd move

Meanwhile, Danny Murphy believes that Harry Kane could be tempted to move to Manchester United by the prospect of being the final piece in their jigsaw.

Kane’s future at Tottenham has become increasingly uncertain. He has reportedly told Spurs that he wants to leave, while staying in the Premier League.

Given his value, United, Manchester City and Chelsea are the only three teams likely to be able to afford him. Adding weight to Man Utd’s chances, Murphy pointed to Virgil van Dijk as an example Kane may seek to emulate.

“The only caveat is if Kane’s motivation went beyond silverware,” said Murphy. “Virgil van Dijk chose Liverpool above City. He understood by helping them win a title, he would become a legend.

“Likewise, if Kane wins the league at City, or collects cups with Chelsea, it would not be because of him. But if he is the final piece in the jigsaw at Manchester United and they become champions for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson, he would have created a legacy.

