Odd man out Wijnaldum opens up on Liverpool contract talk

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says he has not held talks with the club about a new contract.

The former Newcastle man has evolved into a mainstay of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield and he has made 33 Premier League and Champions League starts this season.

The £25million recruit from Tyneside in July 2016, who is on around £90,000 a week, has turned into a bargain and a man who Klopp can trust.

Wijnaldum though is the most senior, established player yet to be rewarded with a new contract after the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson all got new deals in the last 12 months.

However, with the club still fighting on two fronts it is an issue the Dutchman, who still has more than two years remaining, is not concerned about.

Especially as a new contract will, in all probability, be sorted over the summer ahead of next season.

“No. I did not speak with the club yet,” he said.

“(Is it) a problem between me and the club? I am not a person who has problems. That (contract) is something for the club. I will see what happens.

“I signed a five-year contract (in the summer of 2017) and I am still under contract.

“I just do my job to perform. A new contract has to come from the club.”

Wijnaldum was linked with a return to Newcastle and a move to Turkey last summer, although he dismissed all talk of a move over the in August in an interview in the Evening Standard: “That was the speculation of the media.

“I laugh about it. I also read that I asked the club if I could leave. I never had a conversation with the club. People from the outside just see Liverpool is buying players, so players who are already here are going to leave.

“Liverpool will always buy good players, even if they already have good players. That’s normal. I think it has to be normal for a club like Liverpool because that means you’re a big club.

“But that was something from the media that I was going to Turkey. Maybe because Phillip Cocu is manager [of Fenerbahce] and I worked with him for two years. I don’t know who put it in the media, but it wasn’t me.”