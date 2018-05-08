Odds-on favourite emerges for Arsenal managerial vacancy

For the first time since Arsene Wenger announced his intention to step down as Arsenal manager, one leading bookmaker have gone odds-on for a manager to replace him.

William Hill appear to believe Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is most likely to succeed Wenger in the Gunners hotseat – and make the Italian their 8/11 favourite to take over, with Luis Enrique the 9/4 second favourite.

“This market has very much been a slow burner with a number of weak favourites over the course of the last couple of weeks but for the first time we have an odds-on favourite and it looks like there may be some movement in the near future,” said a William Hill spokesman.

Allegri is set for talks on his future at Juventus at the end of the season.

It is understood Juventus want their coach to stay but would not stand in his way if he told them he wanted to leave and seek a new challenge.

Allegri has one year left on his Juventus contract, and has been linked with a series of European clubs.

As for Wenger, the outgoing 68-year-old bid an emotional farewell to Gunners fans on Sunday as he took charge of the final home game of his 22-year reign.

Frenchman Wenger suggested he has no plans to retire when he leaves the club at the end of the season but said he would attempt to visit Arsenal as often as possible.

“I will cherish every minute I was here but as well it’s a new start for me,” said Wenger. “I would be happy to sit in the North Bank but I don’t know; it depends if I work somewhere else or not or what I do.

“Will I in the job I do be free on the days Arsenal play? I would be happy to be in the North Bank, if you can offer me a ticket.”

Next permanent Arsenal manager: 8/11 Massimiliano Allegri; 9/4 Luis Enrique; 8/1 Carlo Ancelotti; 10/1 Zeljko Buvac; 14/1 Mikel Arteta; 16/1 Brendan Rodgers; 20/1 BAR

