Odds on Solskjaer axing slashed – but two strugglers lead the sack race

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s chances of being sacked have dramatically increased, according to bookmakers – but the under-fire at Manchester United manager remains only third favourite to be the next Premier League boss to lose their job.

Matty Longstaff’s goal on his Premier League debut for Newcastle saw the Red Devils beaten 1-0.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left facing more questions following an 11th successive game without an away win which leaves his side in 12th place – just two points above the bottom three – and leaving Gary Neville to angrily point the finger at Ed Woodward and the Manchester United board.

The Red Devils havn’t won away from home since March and this is now their worst start to a league season since 1989/90.

And following on from the dire display at St James’ Park, United manager Solskjaer is now third favourite to be the next man out, with odds on his axing now slashed to 4/1.

Everton manager Marco Silva, however, remains the favourite, however, after the Toffees lost their last four matches. The Portuguese is the 5/4 favourite with Ladbrokes with the Merseysiders down in 18th place, having taken just seven points from their eight matches played so far this season.

He’s followed in the betting by under-fire Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose week went from bad to worse with defeat at Brighton, meaning last season’s Champions League finalists have won just three of their first 11 matches.

The club’s midfielder Harry Winks has responded to claims that Pochettino has lost the dressing room, by insisting Tottenham’s squad remains “100% behind” the Argentine.

Elsewhere in the betting, Jurgen Klopp is considered to have the safest job in the Premier League; the German a long 150/1 to be the next man out, with Pep Guardiola (100/1) and Brendan Rodgers (100/1) also considered long shots.

