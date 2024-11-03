Odds stacked against Arsenal in pursuit of Aston Villa star who’s worked through ‘many problems’

Jhon Duran is wanted by Arsenal by has admitted how happy he is with Aston Villa

Arsenal have been given a tough task in their desire to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, as he has revealed he is “very happy” to be playing under Unai Emery at his current club.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of top strikers of late. It has been suggested they believe a world-class striker is between them and winning the Premier League.

On the list is Villa man Duran, who is adding a lot of value to his side despite hardly starting in his time at Villa Park.

The striker has admitted to problems at the club – which were well reported in the summer amid his push for the exit – but detailed how happy he now is to play under manager Emery.

“There are [moments of] love and hate, sometimes! But no, I feel very grateful to him, very grateful to him and his coaching staff. We’ve had many problems, but they’re normal, I think,” Duran told Sky Sports.

“The truth is, I’m very happy to be here with him, to share the space with him, to learn from his teachings. He wants to teach me all the time. He’s protective, sometimes.

“Sometimes it happens, and there are sparks! So we’re constantly fighting! But I think it’s normal for a young man of my age, and a person like him who already knows a lot, who has already achieved so many things.

“And the truth is, I feel very, very grateful to be in this space, and that he’s a person as great in football as he is. To learn more from him every day, and I’m very happy with him here.”

DON’T MISS: Top five Arsenal striker targets ranked by suitability for Arteta as Edu plots title-defining move

Arsenal told to go after Duran

Having already been linked with Duran of late, Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira told the club to go after him.

Describing his talents, the former Gunner said: “he’s the right player for Arsenal.”

Bit his price tag has been reported to be £75million, and with Duran happy at Villa, it seems it will be tough for Arsenal to get him.

That is unless the “fighting” as he describes it gets to a level where Emery doesn’t want him at the side, but if that didn’t happen in the summer, now Duran seems to be maturing as well as putting in huge performances on the field, that seems unlikely.

Arsenal round-up: Big names escaping their grasp

Arsenal have also been linked with top striker Viktor Gyokeres of late. But it has been reported that Barcelona are willing to offer up Vitor Roque as part of a deal to sign him.

Fellow Sporting CP man Ousmane Diomande, a centre-back, has also been on Arsenal’s radar, but it is now believed that new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants to take him to Old Trafford.

Arsenal could also lose goalkeeper Karl Hein to their rivals, with the soon to be out of contract goalkeeper on the radar of Tottenham in a shock move.

Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard could reportedly be replaced by Mohammed Kudus, with the West Ham man on the radar amid reports that their own winger will be subject to attempts from the Saudi Pro League.

Duran in hot form

Ahead of Aston Villa’s game against Tottenham on Sunday, Duran had bagged eight goals this season, despite having only started in three games.

His time to start more consistently will surely come given his ability to score in any situation he comes on in.