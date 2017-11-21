Odds tumble on former Man Utd boss taking vacant Everton job

Marco Silva continues to be the bookies’ favourite to land the Everton job but a new contender is now hot on his heels.

Watford have well and truly dug their heels in over Everton’s attempts to speak to Silva, with the Toffees having to continue with caretaker boss David Unsworth until a new permanent manager is found.

A flurry of recent of bets, however, has seen former Manchester United boss Louis Van Gaal enter the running for the job.

SkyBet now has Van Gaal as the 7/2 second favourite for the job, with Sean Dyche (10/1) and Sam Allardyce (20/1) still in the running but drifting in the betting.

The latest reports suggest that Everton’s owners are looking in to bring in a manager with more experience, which makes Van Gaal a prime candidate for the Goodison Park job.

Silva, 40, could still take the job, however, if the two clubs can agree on a compensation figure.

It is reported that Everton have offered have already offered the Pozzo family, who own the Hornets, £8.5million to land the former Hull boss but Watford are said to want nearer to £15million.