Odegaard reveals huge sense of Arsenal belief brewing amid winning run

Martin Odegaard says he “feels at home” at Arsenal after bagging his first goal since his permanent move to the Emirates from Real Madrid.

The Norwegian midfielder netted the only goal of the game with a first half free-kick, helping his side to victory over Burnley, and said it has given him confidence for the future.

“I feel good here and I’m really excited to be a part of this club and part of the project, excited by the future,” he told the Evening Standard.

Instilled with confidence after his free-kick, Odegaard said he felt it was a good strike the moment the ball left his boot.

“My free-kick was a good hit and I felt it immediately,” he added. “It was a good moment and an important goal which gave us the three points and I’m very happy.”

Although the goal was a moment of solo brilliance, the 22-year-old was impressed by his team’s grit towards the closing stages of the game.

“It was close and a bit chaotic at the end, but we got a win and a clean sheet as well, so we have to be happy and proud of the performance,” he said.

After a tough start to the season, losing three consecutive games, including a 1-0 loss to newly-promoted Brentford, Arsenal are beginning to pick up speed.

The north London club have won their last two fixtures, with 1-0 wins against Norwich and Burnley respectively.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was beginning to come under some pressure, but these victories will place him at ease for now.

Odegaard feels turn of Arsenal fortunes

Star man against Burnley, Odegaard said: “I believe in this team. Even though we lost some games in the beginning, I had the same faith and belief.

“We are a young team. But we showed character. It is not easy to play this kind of game, I think we did really well.”

Burnley’s style of play could be considered more physical than Arsenal’s, something Odegaard believes they matched up with well.

“It was kind of a war in the end,” he said. “We know their strength and we played their game a little bit more than our own game.

“We had to be smarter and keep the ball when we won it, but again we fought well and won. It was not beautiful, but a crucial game and important to get the win.”

Arsenal are now gearing up to face Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup in the week, where they will be hoping they can continue their form and gain some much-needed confidence before a crucial fixture against north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.