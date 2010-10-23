The Magpies dominated the first half and took the lead in the eighth minute through Craig Westcarr, who stabbed home inside the area from Karl Hawley’s pass.

Craig Short’s men almost doubled their lead eight minutes later when Ben Davies fired straight at goalkeeper Ben Williams and John Spicer sidefooted wastefully wide following Hawley’s cross, as the visitors threatened.

The Us did go close through David Perkins’ low shot before the break, but the Magpies came close just after half-time through Hawley.

But with 15 minutes to go, substitute Odejayi glanced in Tom Williams’ free-kick from close range.

And eight minutes later, Odejayi nodded in another Williams cross to score his second of the game and secure Colchester their second home win of the season.