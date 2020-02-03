Ighalo agent reveals the one word that sums up Man Utd move

Odion Ighalo’s agent has branded the striker’s shock Deadline Day switch to Manchester United as “hectic”.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was desperate to bolster his ranks with another central striker after the injury to Marcus Rashford, but looked like he would miss out on a new signing after seeing a deal for Bournemouth’s Josh King fall through.

However, United officially confirmed the signing of Ighalo just after midnight – an hour after the window closed – with the former Watford striker joining on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

The 30-year-old, who grew up as a United fan idolising the likes of Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole, has joined on loan for the remainder of the season.

And his agent, Atta Aneke, has revealed just how rushed the move was.

“It’s been hectic,” Aneke told Aftenposten. “I talked to Manchester United’s top boss [Ed Woodward] for a few days in advance.

“Suddenly, in the middle of the day on Friday, things started to move. It was then at 11 o’clock in the evening in Shanghai.

“It was hectic phone business.

“Everyone had to stay awake until five or six in the morning in Shanghai.”

Ighalo, meanwhile, has described his loan move to Manchester United as a dream come true.

