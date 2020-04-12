Odion Ighalo will reject a permanent move to Manchester United this summer as ‘they don’t value him enough’ with the striker instead ready to join a top European club, or Chelsea, according to a former Nigeria star.

The former Watford man was brought in as a short-term reinforcement at Old Trafford in January, but has hit the ground running in the first few weeks of his loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

His form has led to talk of a permanent transfer, a move that Ighalo would presumably like to seal.

However, Ighalo has now confirmed that he has not yet made a decision about his future, in one of his most open and revealing interviews since joining United.

“There is no offer on the table yet,” Ighalo told Elegbete TV.

“Because the season is still on and I’m yet to finish my loan deal. I don’t just take decisions alone in my life. I have a principle and I have a guideline for everything I do. I always pray to God to direct me.

“I have seen so many tweets about this. I have seen so many people going crazy, [saying] ‘go back to China’, some say ‘stay with Man United’.

“Have you seen me say a word? I don’t have anything to say. When the season’s finished and I get two offers from the two teams, then I will sit and think about it, pray about it and whatever God says I should do, I will go with that.

“I don’t just sit down and take decisions, and I don’t get carried away with whatever people say. I came to Manchester United to play for a pay cut because I wanted to. So anything could happen, but I want the season to finish and my loan to finish. Then I will see everything I have.

“You don’t just rush and do things: ‘I’m going here, I’m going here’. I have to sit down and finish the season well, sit down with my agent, see what’s on the ground: A, B, C, D, is on the ground. Okay we have to pick.”

And fears that Ighalo could reject a permanent move to Old Trafford have been heightened, after former Nigeria star Abdul Sule suggested he could join another club in Europe, including Premier League rivals Chelsea.

“I see Odion Ighalo earning a big-money move from top European teams when his loan expires at Manchester United,” Sule to Goal.

“I don’t think Man United are keen on retaining him because they seem not to value him enough to hand him a regular place. He also may not be wanted again when Marcus Rashford is fit.

“I will not advise him to return to China now despite the attractive offer but would urge him to stay in Europe. I won’t be surprised if Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona come for him.

“He has proven that he’s got a lot to offer at the highest level within his short stay at Man United and he can attract big brands and earn more money, playing in any of the top teams in England.

“He can always still return to China later in his career but right now, I think he has what it takes to shine in Europe.”

