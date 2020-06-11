Odsonne Edouard shrugs off Arsenal transfer links with strong Celtic vow

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard appears to have little interest in a move to Arsenal after outlining his ambitions for next season.

Edouard hit 28 goals for Celtic in the season just finished as they equalled a Scottish record by sealing a ninth consecutive title win.

The French striker’s future has been the subject of speculation following his impressive form, which has seen him named Celtic’s player of the year.

Such form has seen him mentioned as a target for Arsenal as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But Edouard seemingly has no time for the speculation and has set his sights on doing more damage to Rangers and firing Celtic to history.

“Every season we want to win the title,” the 22-year-old told Celtic TV.

“This year is nine in-a-row, and next year I hope it is 10 in-a-row. This will be historic for the club.

“It’s very important for the club, for the fans, for the team, for all of the staff. We now need to go back to work for next season, and I hope that we can win this title for 10 in-a-row.

“As for season highlights, the goal at Ibrox back in September is one of my best goals of the season, scored in an important game.

“I’m happy about that, and now I want go back to working hard, to try and score again against Rangers.”

Celtic return to training on Thursday, when the suspension of all Scottish football activity is lifted for Premiership first-team squads only.

Edouard said: “I’ve worked hard throughout lockdown. Working alone is not easy, but I’ve kept my fitness up and I look forward to getting back to training.”

In a further blow to Arsenal, Celtic boss Neil Lennon revealed Edouard had opened talks over a contract extension.

“There are discussions at the minute with his [Edouard’s] representatives,” said the Celtic boss (via Goal).

“Ultimately he’s a player we want around. He’s a fantastic player. He’s really blossomed over the last couple of seasons.

“He had a magnificent season this year and we want to keep him. It’s as simple as that. We’re doing everything we can to keep him here for at least another season anyway.

“I think he is [happy]. I think he’s got a fantastic relationship certainly with me and my backroom team and his team-mates.

“You can see how much the supporters appreciate him as well. I think that’s reciprocated.“He’s grown into a top-class striker. Of course, there is going to be speculation around a player of that quality.“But we’re comfortable at the minute with the position we’re in with him.”

Edouard saddened to miss personal landmark

Edouard earlier this month, Edouard admitted he was frustrated to miss the chance to hit his 30-goal target.

The season ended with the striker on 28 goals and he commented: “On a personal level, I was frustrated that we didn’t get to finish the league on the pitch. I think every one of the players is the same.

“I don’t normally share my personal targets, but this season it was 30 goals minimum, especially the longer time went on. I’m sure if the league had continued as normal I could have scored 30 goals.

“But, the most important thing is the title. Celtic winning the title, to win nine in-a-row, which we did – that’s good for me.”

