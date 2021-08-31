Crystal Palace have completed the signing of striker Odsonne Edouard on a four-year deal that keeps the Frenchman at Selhurst Park until summer 2025.

Edouard – who has been heavily touted for a Celtic Park exit throughout the past year – has moved to south-east London for a fee of around £16m. The Eagles moved for the former PSG youngster after failing to agree a deal with Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah.

The Selhurst Park outfit have been busy in the transfer window this summer adding Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and most recently Will Hughes to new boss Patrick Vieira’s squad.

But the capture of Edouard will be seen as their biggest coup yet. He scored 77 goals in 150 appearances at Celtic during three full seasons in Glasgow.

Commenting on Edouard’s arrival, chairman Steve Parish expressed his delight to their official website.

“Odsonne is a player of proven quality. He was a player in high demand and I’m delighted he chose to join Crystal Palace as another fantastic addition to our squad.”

Speaking with Palace TV, Edouard admitted he was delighted to make the move.

However, he admits that proving himself in the Premier League will be his biggest challenge yet.

“I’m very happy to be here today,” he said. “I can’t [wait] start to train with the team and to play for this club.

“Scoring goals in the Premier League may be the biggest challenge in my career. But I’m confident in myself and my teammates to be successful.”

Celtic sign Greek striker as Edouard replacement

Celtic, meanwhile, have brought in Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from Dutch side VVV-Venlo on a five-year deal.

The forward has been capped six times internationally over the past year year. He finished the 2020/21 Eredivisie campaign as top scorer with 26 goals.

The 26-year-old former AEK Athens striker told Celtic’s official website: “Celtic is one of the world’s great football clubs with the best fans around.

“It is a club I have admired for so long. It will now be an honour to wear this famous jersey.

“To know that the manager wanted me so much to join Celtic is really humbling and it makes me know I have made the right choice.”

