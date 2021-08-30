Celtic star poised for Palace medical as fee between £15m-£20m agreed

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is being lined up for a move to Crystal Palace on what promises to be a busy transfer deadline day.

Edouard – who has been heavily touted for a Celtic Park exit throughout the past year – is poised for a switch to Selhurst Park after Celtic and Palace agreed a transfer fee on Monday, believed to be between £15million and £20million, according to Sky Sports.

The Eagles were chasing Arsenal frontman Eddie Nketiah, but a deal is now looking unlikely. The two London clubs are far apart in their valuation of the 22-year-old. To that end, Palace fear that time is running out for a transfer to be agreed.

Palace have had an interest in Celtic’s Edouard for some time. They are now pressing ahead with a deal before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Sky Sports adds that a striker is likely to be the only incoming. That is unless Palace are presented with another opportunity elsewhere.

The Selhurst Park outfit have been busy in the transfer window this summer adding Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and most recently Will Hughes to new boss Patrick Vieira’s squad.

Palace chasing Sassuolo winger

Meanwhile, Palace have made contact for the signing of former Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo after two other Premier League clubs reportedly showed an interest.

Boga has built up a promising career since leaving Chelsea for Sassuolo in 2018. The former Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City loanee made a positive impression in his first season in Italy before backing it up with 11 goals in his second. Last term, his third with Sassuolo, was less exciting, but he has already shown what he can do.

Premier League interest has been building in Boga for some time. Last summer, it was particularly intense. Chelsea had the right of first refusal, but there were several other clubs looking into a deal.

Now, as the deadline for the current transfer window approaches, the scramble to sign Boga has sparked back into life.

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Crystal Palace have made contact with Sassuolo about Boga.