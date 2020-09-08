Off days all round as tepid England labour to 0-0 stalemate in Denmark

England ended the most challenging international camp of Gareth Southgate’s reign with another forgettable display as their Nations League trip to Denmark finished goalless.

A cagey opening gambit saw both sides cancel each other out, with the first real chance not coming until the 18th minute.

Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg received the ball on the edge of the England box, and adjusted his weight quickly before unleashing a rasping drive that arrowed narrowly over the crossbar.

Ex-Middlesbrough and current Barcelona hitman Martin Braithwaite was next to try his luck from distance, though his shot too failed to force a save from Jordan Pickford.

A Jadon Sancho burst down the left flank came to nothing, and minutes later, Dolberg came close to opening the scoring.

The striker was slipped in 10 yards from goal after neat interplay carved open the England defence, but his near-post shot was parried to safety by Pickford with a smart reaction save.

England continued to labour as the half drew to a close, with the whistle eventually coming without the Three Lions having a single shot on target.

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville called for changes at the break, but Gareth Southgate persisted with his starting eleven until Mason Mount was introduced on the hour mark.

England finally sparked into life with 20 minutes remaining, with first Harry Kane, then Raheem Sterling going close.

Jack Grealish came on with 15 minutes to go as England looked to press on for the winner, but Denmark continued to frustrate Southgate’s side as the clock wound down.

Christian Eriksen then wasted a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock after his left-footed half-volley from close range ballooned over the bar.

That missed opportunity appeared to be the last chance of the game finding a winner, but England hitman Harry Kane came close to snatching it in injury time.

The captain rounded Kasper Schmeichel after the Dane’s error of judgement while rushing off his line, but Kane’s effort was cleared off the line by former Huddersfield defender Matthias Jorgensen.