Okazaki linked with shock January move to Milan

AC Milan are pondering a January swoop for Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki, according to reports in the Italian press.

Milan – on the lookout for a new striker in January having previously being linked with Tottenham’s Harry Kane – are reported to be weighing up a January swoop for the Foxes attacker, according to Premium Sport.

The Japan international is seen by the Serie A title hopefuls as an ideal replacement for his fellow countryman Keisuke Honda, who is due to be out of contract at the San Siro next summer.

The Japan star has found first-team chances harder to come by this season after the Premier League champions signed Ahmed Musa and Islam Slimani over the summer, but Okazaki nevertheless remains very much part of Claudio Ranieri’s plans.

Ranieri recently described the hard-working player as Leicester’s dilly ding dilly dong, saying of the player:

“He is a hard worker – sometimes he’s not so close to goal but when the ball is around the box Shinji is always there.

“He is important for team because he presses a lot – he is our dilly ding, dilly dong. He wakes up our players – he has the bell!”

The player is contracted to the King Power Stadium until 2019, and with Leicester’s Champions League adventure likely to be extended beyond the group stages and into 2017, a sale looks unlikely.

However, the report suggests Milan will nonetheless test the water by making an enquiry for the striker, who joined the Foxes from Mainz for £7million in the summer of 2015.