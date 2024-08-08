Old Firm scrap threatened as Celtic plan to hijack Man Utd star from under Rangers

Celtic could beat Rangers to the signing of Hannibal Mejbri

Frank McAvennie has revealed he has been given information that Celtic are planning on hijacking a big deal which would send a Manchester United star to Rangers.

It’s been a busy summer for Rangers, who lost out on the Scottish Premiership title to Celtic last term. They have seen six players leave – five permanently – and eight sign, with seven of those inbound moves permanent ones.

Given Philippe Clement was not at the helm last summer, it is little surprise he is so active, looking to shape his squad how he sees fit in order to challenge the Hoops this term.

Rangers started their campaign with a draw, while their rivals top the table after a 4-0 victory in the opening round.

There is still time for both sides to make more moves.

For Rangers, one of those planned is the signing of Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri, with TEAMtalk sources revealing that they wanted him on loan, with the chance to sign him permanently after that.

Subsequent reports have branded a deal to take Hannibal from Old Trafford to Ibrox as difficult.

But that could allow Celtic to stun their rivals for the transfer.

Celtic plotting hijack of Hannibal deal

Indeed, McAvennie has told Football Insider that the Hoops are planning to swoop in and get the youngster, with one United goal in 13 appearances, ahead of Rangers.

“I’ve heard from people involved in this that Celtic want to hijack the player from Rangers. That’s brilliant,” McAvennie said.

“At the end of the day, he’s young, he’s talented and he’s playing for Man United.”

More signings expected

Celtic have as yet added just three players to their squad this summer, two of them being goalkeepers.

McAvennie suggests he expected more, and believes Brendan Rodgers will be trying to enhance his squad.

“We’ve got another couple of weeks before the transfer window closes, I would’ve liked to have seen Celtic spend some money already,” McAvennie added.

“Brendan is one of the best coaches in Europe, he’s an elite coach, so he’ll be speaking to players. Sometimes the better the player is, the harder it is to get them

“That might be what’s happening now, so fingers crossed we’ll see two or three players come in.

“They’ll be looking for quality players and players who can enhance the first team, not just ones to make an impact a year down the line.”

