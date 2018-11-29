Old Trafford trio prove Man Utd academy is a big success

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford are “shining examples” of the success of Manchester United’s academy, according to Nicky Butt.

Rashford and Lingard have netted three and two goals respectively for England this season, having also been part of the national side’s run to the semi-finals at the World Cup – a tournament won by Pogba’s France.

A recent study found the amount of Premier League playing time United gave to products of their own academy last season saw them rank second in the top flight for a second successive year.

Indeed, both Rashford and Lingard’s individual minutes tallies were higher than in 2016/17.

Speaking to Sky Sports, United’s head of academy Butt said of Rashford, Lingard and Pogba: “They are the shining examples of our academy.

“They are young boys who came through the ranks here. Marcus and Jesse are local boys who know the area, are United fans and I’m sure their families are as well.

“We’re really proud and privileged to have them playing for us, and playing for their country and doing so well.

“But we’ve also got to look for the next ones. We can’t just stand still and say ‘we have done well, they are going to be in the team for the next five, six, seven years’, because it’s never a given.

“We have to keep striving to get the next one – where’s the next Jesse, the next Marcus, the next Pogba when you can bring them in from abroad? That is our challenge as a club, that’s our challenge as a scouting department.”