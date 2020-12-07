Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Man Utd are more confident in bigger games

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to keep Manchester United in the Champions League as they prepare for their final group match.

United will take on RB Leipzig on Tuesday night to fight for a place in the Round of 16. As long as they avoid defeat, they will qualify.

Hence, the motivation is high for United, who beat the same opponents 5-0 in the reverse fixture. They will be hoping to prove themselves in another big game.

Manager Solskjaer believes his side are getting more and more confident in games of this stature.

“The better opponents you play against, it will give you confidence,” he told a press conference.

“We have just got to do our job tomorrow first.”

United have come from behind in their last two league games to claim wins against Southampton and West Ham. Solskjaer thinks it is a sign of their improving mentality.

Asked about becoming more resolute, he said: “I can definitely see those traits coming back and the belief coming back.”

Hence, United will go into the game against Leipzig with a confident approach. They will also be boosted by the fact that they have won eight of their nine away games this season.

Indeed, Solskjaer knows their strengths on their travels will help them on Tuesday.

“It gives us confidence,” he asserted. “I played in one vs Rapid Vienna when we won, so it has happened a lot in history.

“We didn’t expect to be through before the last game when we saw this group.

“It is great for us knowing we never give up. We are just working hard to get into opponents’ heads that we never switch off.”

Europa League not on Solskjaer’s mind

Should things not go to plan, United could find themselves having to drop down into the Europa League.

They reached the semi-finals of that competition last season, but the long-term aim is for the club to establish themselves as a regular force in the Champions League again.

Hence, they will be desperate to get a result on Tuesday that secures their progress into the knockout stages of Europe’s premier competition.

Club captain Harry Maguire, speaking alongside Solskjaer, says the prospect of dropping into the Europa League has not crossed their minds.

“You play better teams with better players, that is just a fact,” Maguire said. “It is a challenge, one we want to be involved in, but we haven’t even thought about the Europa League.”

Solskjaer echoed those thoughts.

“I have got to say the same,” the manager said. “You want to play against the best, to constantly improve.

“Last season we used the Europa League to give players game time when they weren’t playing, we don’t have that anymore.

“We are getting better and better. Better preparation, getting sharper.”

