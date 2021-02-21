Solskjaer highlights how Man Utd star has become major threat again

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Daniel James after explaining how the Manchester United winger got his confidence back.

James has only played a bit-part role this season, but has made more of an impact this week.

After scoring against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday, James got a second goal in the space of four days by netting against Newcastle in the Premier League.

It was a key moment for the Red Devils, who went on to claim a 3-1 win.

Manager Solskjaer admitted they had issues getting back to their usual rhythm after their European travels. But he was pleased to have James back to his best.

Solskjaer told BT Sport: “We had to up the tempo a little bit, especially in the last third and I felt we managed to do that.

“It is always difficult to get going after an away game in Europe. Even though we dominated possession and had a lot of the ball we couldn’t create many opportunities.

“I felt in the second half we found our positions better.”

Solskjaer then shed light on how James has been working to rediscover his best form.

Daniel James dismisses Gareth Bale comparisons Daniel James says he shouldn't be compared to Gareth Bale despite the strong start to both his club and international career.

The manager explained: “He never disappeared. He has been working hard behind the scenes and always been available.

“He is always a player you can use in different areas with his energy and pace.

“We work with him, we try to help everyone. But of course Dan came from the Championship, he hit a few goals in the first games and it is bound to take some energy from you.

“He has knuckled down and really worked to get back to full fitness but maybe more so confidence, to believe in himself.”

Solskjaer hoping for surprises

United are second in the table, 10 points behind rivals Manchester City. It seems the gap is too large to close, but Solskjaer still wants his side to keep up as best they can.

He said: “We can’t control any other team, we just have to focus on ourselves and be the best possible Manchester United every game.

“Things happen and there are many surprises in football.”

