Solskjaer intrigued to see one Leipzig star ‘close up’ amid Man Utd links

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Manchester United will be keeping an eye on RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano when they face each other in the Champions League.

After beating PSG in their group stage opener, United are back in European action on Wednesday. They host a Leipzig side who also won on matchday one.

It will give United a good opportunity to watch Upamecano in action. The defender has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months to ease their concerns at the back.

Neither Victor Lindelof nor Eric Bailly have fully convinced as Harry Maguire’s first-choice partner, and even the captain himself has had his own struggles of late.

Therefore, Upamecano has emerged as a possible target for the Red Devils. However, regular Champions League football seems to be essential in persuading the player to join.

It is in that competition that United will meet the 22-year-old on Wednesday. And ahead of the game, Solskjaer was inevitably asked about their potential interest.

The United manager wanted to respect Upamecano’s situation at Leipzig, but did admit he was looking forward to seeing him “close up”.

Solskjaer said: “There’s always rumours and speculation about good players for Manchester United.

“I’ve always tried to respect they are players for other teams and don’t want to comment on every player we are linked to.

“But since he’s playing against us tomorrow, I know he’s a very good player and we can see him close up tomorrow.”

Upamecano has also been suggested as a target for United’s rivals Liverpool while Virgil van Dijk is injured. However, the Reds may not sign a replacement at all in January.

Solskjaer sets points target for Champions League

United are looking to make progress in the Champions League this year, having not even been in the competition last season.

They reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, but are now looking to re-establish themselves in Europe’s top tournament.

Solskjaer knows it can never be taken for granted that they will get out of the group, so has set a points target for their six games.

He revealed: “To get to 10 points as quickly as possible is our aim, and we’re focusing on the three points tomorrow night.”

