Solskjaer delivers Man Utd deadline day update; confirms one exit blocked

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he does not expect the club to make any more signings before Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Having announced the acquisition of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, United are reportedly keen to add a striker before the window shuts.

Marcus Rashford will be out until at least April with a serious back injury and Solskjaer admitted that he needed “someone who will break their nose to score a goal”.

Indeed, the latest reports have suggested that the Red Devils have made approaches for former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon and Bournemouth’s Josh King.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves, however, Solskjaer set the record straight on his side’s transfer activity.

“I don’t think we’ll do any more business, no,” the manager said. “Anthony [Martial] & Marcus can break their nose as well.

“As I’ve said, January has always been difficult and it’s not just something you do like that. I am not sure.

“Sometimes I say something here and something else happens. I don’t want to make speculations grow more. I expect nothing to happen but that doesn’t mean it can’t.”

Asked if he would be happy with the attacking options he currently has at his disposal, Solskjaer said: “I am happy with ones I have here.

“And with Bruno coming in we can play in a different way maybe.

“And of course with the centre-backs coming back lately and what we’ve done with three at the back, that might be an option to tactically change a bit.”

Solskjaer also confirmed that youngster James Garner will not be leaving on loan before the window shuts.

Previous reports had suggested that United were willing to let the 18-year-old – who has made six senior appearances this term – leave on loan to increase his game time.

As for United’s clash with Wolves, David de Gea is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance on Saturday and Solskjaer was asked about the Spaniard’s continued presence between the sticks.

“He ranks at the top he has been unbelievable for club and 300 games and don’t know how many clean sheets he’s had,” the Norwegian said.

“But you can see on Wednesday night what he means for us. He’s presence at the back and a top human being as well.”

United head into Saturday’s game with 34 points, level with Wolves and Tottenham in the table.

