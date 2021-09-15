Solskjaer drops Man Utd selection hint that David Moyes could fear

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Jesse Lingard could feature against West Ham on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at the London Stadium. He turned out to be an instant hit, notching nine goals in just 16 appearances.

His impressive form helped West Ham to qualify for the Europa League, while also earning him a return to the England squad.

Lingard went back to Old Trafford in the summer and is now a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans. However, the 28-year-old cost Man Utd a point in their Champions League defeat to Young Boys.

He played a backpass without looking, setting up Theoson Siebatcheu for an injury-time winner.

When asked about Lingard, Solskjaer suggested the player could start against his former club.

“With Jesse, no footballer likes making mistakes but it’s obviously part and parcel of the game,” Solskjaer said (via Express).

“We’ll learn from it, he’ll learn from it. We’re humans, every footballer makes mistakes. He’ll pick himself up and be ready to go on Sunday against West Ham.”

Lingard faces a fight to become a first-team regular, given Solskjaer’s rich options in attack.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

He can rely on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes. Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are also expected to return from injury later on in the campaign.

Rumours of a permanent return to West Ham continue to swirl. However, David Moyes’ side face competition from Leicester City for his signature. Spanish outlet Fichajes have claimed that Lingard is on the Foxes’ radar.

His price tag has previously been set at £30million, although that could rise if he performs well over the next few months.

West Ham to hold firm on Rice

Both Man Utd and Man City are thought to be interested in Declan Rice, but West Ham are holding firm.

That’s according to football.london’s Tom Clark, who claims that the England enforcer is ‘happy’ in east London.

Hammers chiefs reportedly want £100m for his services, demonstrating just how important he is to making them tick.

Rice has featured in all four of West Ham’s Premier League games this term, registering one assist.

READ MORE: Bright future predicted for starlet sparking West Ham, Everton transfer duel