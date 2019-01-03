Solskjaer makes biggest admission yet over long-term Man Utd job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted for the first time he will not want to leave Manchester United at the end of his caretaker stint after matching Sir Matt Busby’s record of winning his first four games as manager.

Unlike Busby, the Norwegian has been placed in interim charge at Old Trafford following Jose Mourinho’s exit and it seems executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already set his mind on who he wants to take charge long term.

However, Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at Newcastle extended Solskjaer’s perfect start and made him, in some supporters’ eyes, the leading candidate to take the job permanently.

Asked if he would not want to leave in May, he said with a smile: “Of course I won’t, I don’t want to.

“It’s such a great bunch of players, a fantastic atmosphere, but it’s the next game, it’s the next game, it’s the next game and I’m doing my job as long as I’m here.”

Second-half goals from substitute Romelu Lukaku, who scored with his first touch after Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka spilled Marcus Rashford’s free-kick, and Rashford were enough to take the points at St James’ Park.

However, Solskjaer was in no mood to rest on his laurels after matching the feat of his famous predecessor, remembering his United manager Sir Alex Ferguson’s approach to winning runs. He was clearly pleased with their run of form when questioned at full time at St James’ Park.

He added of his 100% record so far: “That will be in the books, but it’s nothing that I’m thinking of. I’m just thinking about the next game because if you win four, you can win another four at this club. That’s the challenge and that’s the standard that we’re known for.

“The gaffer used to challenge us on them and of course when we’ve won four, you can go onto the next four and think about them.”

