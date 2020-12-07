Solskjaer makes promise over Man Utd approach at ‘unpredictable’ Leipzig

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that Manchester United will be playing to win when they take on RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group match.

United travel to Germany knowing that a draw would be enough for them to qualify for the knockout stages. However, that would not be an ideal scenario for their opponents, who will be ready to provide a major challenge to the Red Devils.

Therefore, United will have to be alert if they are to qualify – and Solskjaer believes they must only focus on themselves.

The United boss knows the size of the task that awaits them, but insists his squad is strong enough to overcome the challenge and reach the Round of 16.

“Knockout games, or games like this, they are big,” he said.

“The players are here. They are United players because they have the qualities which we looked for.

“These are the games we look forward to. We never make it easy for ourselves! We do make it hard for ourselves, that has been ever since I played.”

United and Leipzig go into the game on the same number of points, but with the Premier League outfit boasting the better head-to-head record. Hence, anything other than a defeat would see them through.

Solskjaer is adamant that United will not be playing for a shutout, promising a similar approach to the one they showed against PSG – who are also level on points with them.

“You have got to approach the game, anything can happen,” Solskjaer added. “You can’t sit back an hope for a nil-nil draw. That is not in our genes.

“We showed vs PSG we wanted to win, we will do it again.”

United will take confidence from the reverse fixture against Leipzig, which they won 5-0. Solskjaer is not expecting the scoreline to be as wide this time, but hopes they can replicate that kind of performance.

“You can’t ignore it,” he said of their last meeting. “We remember it fondly, because we did many things right.

“We have prepared well and we know RB Leipzig well enough to know they are unpredictable.”

Solskjaer welcomes back duo

Solskjaer will be boosted by the return of goalkeeper David De Gea and left-back Luke Shaw. However, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial remain out with small injuries.

“David is travelling, Luke is travelling,” he confirmed. “Edinson and Anthony only minor niggles, but won’t be making the trip.”



Another uplifting factor for Solskjaer will be the return to form of Mason Greenwood, who scored his first Premier League goal of the season against West Ham at the weekend.

After a difficult spell, Solskjaer is eager to see the young striker kick on from here.

“Mason is a very talented forward, one of the best I have worked,” he enthused. “He creates chances for himself and we have a great chance of scoring goals.

“He will only improve with people around the team and it is exciting to work with him.”

