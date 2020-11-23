Solskjaer backs Man Utd to put run of results together to threaten top four

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Manchester United to stick together for the next few months in their bid to creep up the table.

United got off to a slow start this season, but are now inching closer to the kind of positions they would like to be in come the end of the campaign. After finally winning at home for the first time in the league this season on Saturday, they are now in 10th place.

As things stand, five points separate them from a place in the top four. If they win their game in hand, they could be just one place away – but obviously, there is a long way to go.

It was a positive return from the international break for United, when they edged out West Brom 1-0 on Saturday. And with no more breaks of that sort until March, Solskjaer knows his side must build some momentum.

He said: “Now we’ll have three or four months together and it’s about staying together, sticking together, sticking to the way we want to play games and improve every time.

“Defensively we’re getting there, definitely. We’re working hard, closing down, not conceding many chances, and we created enough chances to win this comfortably as well, but we need to be more clinical.

“We’ve got plenty of quality but sometimes the easiest – or the most difficult thing – is to play simple.

“Sometimes today, we wanted to over-complicate things. Yeah, we want players to seize moments of opportunity, but we need more flow, more rhythm, more passes, make the opposition move.

“It could have been simpler.”

Solskjaer hopes United find their form like last season

He added: “I know the players have been travelling away on international duty, and we just had this morning to prepare for this game.

“Hopefully we can hit some form like we did towards the end of last season.”

Last season, United went unbeaten between February and the end of the campaign in the league. They went 14 games without defeat to rise into the top four.

This year, the challenge will be to reach those heights sooner, before potentially turning their attention to a title challenge.

