Solskjaer waiting to make decision after giving Rashford injury update

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have Marcus Rashford available for selection for Manchester United’s next game against West Ham on Saturday.

United travel to the London Stadium looking to get back on track after losing to PSG in the Champions League. However, in the Premier League, they remain in good form.

Solskjaer’s side are on a three-match winning streak in the league and if they can extend it into a fourth game, they would go above their opponents in the table.

West Ham have also won their last three league games, meaning it will be a tough challenge for United. However, any concerns that the absence of Rashford could make it even more challenging seem to have been alleviated.

Rashford picked up a shoulder injury in the loss to PSG, but Solskjaer will make a decision about him after training.

“Marcus has been training this morning, not fully but he joined in with the group,” he said. “His shoulder stopped him finishing the game so he’s been getting treatment and hopefully he’ll be part of the squad that travels, we’ll see after training.”

There is not good news about Luke Shaw, though, with the left-back also working his way back from injury.

“Luke’s not ready yet, apart from that we had a big squad training again.”

Solskjaer has not spoken to Moyes

Saturday’s game will see Solskjaer go head-to-head with one of his predecessors in the Old Trafford hotseat, David Moyes.

The former United boss is overseeing a positive start to the season for West Ham, where he is re-establishing his credentials six years after leaving United.

The task of replacing Sir Alex Ferguson proved to be just too big for Moyes, but while Solskjaer has also faced pressures in the role, he says he has not spoken to the 57-year-old.

“No, I haven’t sat down and had discussions with David, no. When you’re here it’s the biggest club in the world and a different animal to anything else but we’ve had other discussions.

“I really admire David and you see the way West Ham perform and the results he’s getting shows his qualities.”

The game will also see United playing in front of fans again, although none of their own will be in attendance. Nonetheless, Solskjaer is hoping the atmosphere can inspire his players again.

“It’ll be great playing in front of fans, looking forward to it, won’t have our fans there but will have to use the energy and thrive off the home fans and make them quiet and edgy. We’re looking forward to it.

“It’s great to see fans back in a stadium, hopefully we’ll get them back at Old Trafford soon, a bit bruised after Wednesday night.”