Solskjaer snaps back at Sevilla chief for Man Utd sporting director claim

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected claims from Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi that Manchester United need to employ someone in a similar position.

United do not have a director of football, leaving executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in charge of many decisions.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have had a lot of success under Monchi’s tenure – beating United on their way to winning the Europa League last season.

Monchi recently suggested that United should have their own sporting director, claiming he could not understand why a club of their stature did not.

“This is my opinion – all clubs should have this position,” he told The Telegraph in September.

“What is the main function? To dedicate the time to everything that relates on a sports level. Where 60-70 per cent of the budget is allocated to the first team, if you don’t have a specialist who deals with that, it is very difficult to understand.

“I do understand there are very successful clubs – Manchester United are probably one of the top five in the world, but they do not have that specific position – but I think that clubs more and more are aware that they really need this position and also we are the connection between the technical staff, the squad, the board, we know the ­market, we get lots of information through the different scouts.

“So, for me, I can’t believe a club does not have this particular position. Logically, I have to believe in it because that’s what I do. But I do think it’s essential.”

But now, Solskjaer has responded to those comments by reminding Monchi that all clubs do things their own way.

“There’s always people who want to talk about how well they’re running things and how well they’re doing,” Solskjaer said (via the Metro).

“We’ve all got different views on how football should be played and how clubs should be run.

‘Discussions behind the scenes’

“We’ve got good people running our club and there’s always discussions behind the scenes, which people don’t know about, around how we’re doing things and evaluating everything.

“It’s a process the club is going through all the time, discussing if we’ve got the right people in the right positions.

“It’s not for me to say whether we should have a Director of Football.

“At the moment we’re working with this structure and I feel the results last season we’ve seen a big improvement, fans looked at us and said we’re moving in the right direction. Hopefully we can carry that on this season.”

