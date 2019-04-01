Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides fitness update on Anthony Martial

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that forward Anthony Martial is in contention to face Wolves on Tuesday after recovering from a knock he sustained at the weekend.

The Frenchman, who netted United’s second goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Watford, was forced off on 77 minutes, adding to fears that the winger’s recent bad luck with injuries would continue.

However, speaking to reporters at a press conference, Solskjaer was happy to reveal that Martial and striker Romelu Lukaku – an unused substitute on Saturday – are now fully fit.

Meanwhile, centre-back Victor Lindelof is expected to return while defensive partner Eric Bailly, Alexis Sanchez, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian all remain out of action.

“Both will be ready for tomorrow, definitely,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “Unless they break down in training today!

“Victor has had a good few days of training now so he’ll be ready. Apart from that. Darmian and Bailly are still out. Valencia is still out and Sanchez is still out.”

Solskjaer also insisted that United will have to play better than the last time they met Wolves, where the Molineux side progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory at the Red Devils’ expense.

“Of course we have to because if we turn up against a good team like they are, not performing at our level we’ll get the result we deserve.

“Last time we didn’t play well enough against them, didn’t have enough tempo, it was a different type of game for us, we had the ball for 70 per cent of the time but sometimes possession doesn’t mean you’re going to create chances and score goals.”

United have the chance to move above Spurs into third with victory on Tuesday, following the 2-1 defeat suffered by Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Anfield on Sunday.