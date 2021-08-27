Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come to the defence of one of his players who has come under fire from a Man Utd legend recently.

A few days ago former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand made comments about his ex-teammate Phil Jones. On his Youtube channel Ferdinand described Jones as ‘a waste of time’ and said the 29-year-old is taking up a space in the squad that could be used by a promising youth player.

What’s more, the former England captain slammed him for not moving on from the club by now.

In his pre-match press conference for United’s game against Wolves on Sunday, Solskjaer offered a firm response to the comments.

The Red Devils boss said: “I thought Rio should have called me and asked why Phil hasn’t played.

“He’s a no fuss, get-on-with-it type of guy and I think that was completely out of order. I haven’t spoken to Rio but I think he’s a bit sorry about that one.

“I know more than anyone how it feels to be judged at that stage. Phil is not 30 years of age, he’s been battling against this knee injury since I came back to the club.

“He puts his body on the line every single training session and game, and he’s never done anything than give everything for the club. Rio of all people should know more than to go out and say this.”

Jones hasn’t played competitively for United since January 2020 due to the serious knee problems he’s suffered.

In fact, a behind closed doors friendly against Burnley nearly two weeks ago was his first taste of action since then.

He managed to play for 30 minutes as he builds himself back up after surgery. Solskjaer hopes he will be fully fit within a couple of months.

That could be when he goes out on loan. There have been suggestions Jones is willing to drop down to the Championship to get his career going again.

United fans have dreams realised

Meanwhile, Man Utd have tabled a contract offer and are in pole position to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo after bitter rivals Man City pulled out of the race, per widespread reports.

The noise regarding a Cristiano Ronaldo exit from Juventus began to grow in recent weeks. The Portuguese icon was reportedly determined to leave the Turin club. This sparked frenzied debate as to where he would next land.

After missing out on Harry Kane, Man City were reported to in the frame for his signature. However, per trusted source Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola’s side are ‘out’ of the running.

That sentiment is backed up by Sky Sports and multiple other outlets. Instead, the 36-year-old is on course for a remarkable return to Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Ferguson intervention sees Man Utd vanquish Man City with Ronaldo verging on sensational return to Old Trafford