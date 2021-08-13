Solskjaer warns rivals of Man Utd hunger in title challenge declaration

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reminded that Manchester United are “about trophies” after claiming that a Premier League title challenge is “not beyond” his current squad.

Solskjaer will start a third full season as Man Utd manager on Saturday when his side host Leeds. After guiding them to a second-place finish in the Premier League and the runners-up spot in the Europa League last term, it seems he is taking them in the right direction.

The additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to his squad – even though the latter has not gone through yet – will further strengthen their chances of competing for titles again.

Some pundits have raised doubts about their chances of winning silverware while Solskjaer is still in the dugout. However, the manager himself remains confident that his squad is ready to win honours again.

Asked if they are ready for a title challenge, he said: “Well we have gradually closed the gaps.

“Nothing is beyond these players, I wouldn’t put it past them. It will need a very, very good season.

“You want to come to April and May and be in that.”

While United may be dreaming big, that will only add to the pressure on Solskjaer and his players. He insists that is normal, though, and hopes they can start the season strongly.

Solskjaer said: “[There’s] always pressure before every season.

“When you finish with pre-season one chunk of work is done. We have to get a good start.

“This club is about trophies, good football and we need to keep developing.

“The team looks hungry and we have done good business. First couple of games are always an unknown.”

While unknown challenges may await, Solskjaer believes his side have prepared well over the summer.

“We’ve had a good pre-season, the last couple of weeks have been really good with everyone back in.

“Even though we’re still missing a few players through injury and through COVID, we’re still feeling confident ahead of the game [on Saturday].”

Solskjaer looking forward

A capacity crowd will be in attendance at Old Trafford to mark the new season. It will be a special occasion for all involved after such a long time away from the stadium.

The beginning of a new season is always fresh reason for optimism, but Solskjaer is even more positive because of the circumstances this year.

“Brilliant. It is fantastic.

“First game of the season would be fantastic (regardless). Our fans have been great, last time together was against City (March 2020).

“It will be amazing. We have waited long enough. That is going to be important.”

READ MORE: Man Utd told in ‘big statement’ that Solskjaer has got major signing wrong