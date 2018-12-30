Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s simple message to Man Utd players

Interim Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has not worked on tactics, but has asked the players to “express themselves” since arriving 10 days ago.

The Norwegian is in charge until the end of the season and United have started with big wins against Cardiff and Huddersfield, lifting the gloom at Old Trafford.

But Solskjaer claims he has barely had time to actually change anything, he told Sky Sports: “From Tuesday to Thursday when I met the boys for the first time, you’re thinking ‘how can I make an effect as quickly as possible’ and you’re excited because I only knew three or four of these lads personally.

“I’ve met most of them and said hi but I’ve got my own view. Me and Mike [Phelan] just quickly sat down together and spoke, we had a meeting on the first day and then onwards, you feel dead chilled.

“Tactics is one side of it but we haven’t changed many of the tactics. We’ve just asked them to go out and express themselves because we need to see what they’re capable of as well for when we get to the bigger games.

“Tactically, we’ll get time to work more, we get weeks now in January to work on the other side of it because it’s all been about us in the first couple of games.

“They’ve been games that we feel we can go and dominate and tweak it just a little bit defensively. No disrespect to those two teams that we’ve played, but now my job was to tell them about the mindset that Manchester United teams do have when they go into games.”