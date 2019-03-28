Manchester United readers are delighted with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment, but now want a director of football put in place – all in our forum.

Great news!

happyhurling

Def great news!! He deserves the job.

Loney_striker

Great news I agree. But I don’t understand the logic in announcing it now. Why not just wait until summer?

Unless it’s so he can start planning.

Manthistle

I agree wait till the season is over before planning, but can’t he plan anyway? Managers buy players in Jan for the summer on the quiet.

mufc

With regards to the timing of the announcement – Maybe they think the players are starting to get a bit complacent, with the last couple of results. There’s a huge push now to finish in the top 4, it’s a must to save the season and put ourselves in with the best chance for next season – we have to be in the CL.

Maybe they thought announce Ole now to keep the positive vibe going, to focus the minds and finish the season on a high…

happyhurling

it wouldn stop him planning as both he and the board would know just dont need to announce it publicly….maybe to try and keep some senior players like Pogba before offers roll in?

steveosnakeeye

Glad he’s there – he might still not manage to get the trophies wanted from the current squad of players but I think he and the current coaching team deserve a shot at making it work – at least they know that you can’t just sign big name players who don’t fit the mould so hopefully we’ll see an improvement in the transfers at the very least.

Sympathy for the Devils

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!

I’d imagine it’s for planning and attempting to get deals over the line. Hard to attract any talent when you can’t tell them who the coach will be. What are the chances we’ll get a DoF announcement any time soon?

killyboye

DoF…Fergie! hahahaha

steveosnakeeye

I’m happy 🙂

killyboye is spot on, players want to know who they’ll be playing under so it makes sense to announce it now. They could I suppose just give potential signings their assurance who the manager would be but who would believe the board when it comes to managerial appointments.

MacGugffin

To be frank I was happy for Ole to continue as caretaker manager until the end of the season because a full time appointment was always going to ramp up the pressure on him. It’s fair enough that he lifted the mood and got us playing some good football but moving forward his job will become a lot more difficult. The new manager bounce has dissipated and it remains to be seen if he can keep this deficient squad playing out of their skins.

I imagine Woodward’s hand was forced here because it only makes sense that any potential signings would ask who they will be playing for – same goes for De Gea too.

Another worrying thing for me is we still have not placed a DoF – is that even still going to happen? Main thing is this appointment surely would have to have been given the go ahead by the DoF if we had one. This is Woodward’s 5th appointment in 5 years. He better hope this one sticks.

Personally I really like Ole and I wish him all the best but I am not sure about the long term strategy at the club.

hatters

At this stage I think I want Van Der Sar to take the DoF reins – seeing how another ex-player has come in an done thigns the United way, I’m glad to take that gamble again in the DoF position.

Plus his links with Ajax will help us nab a good prospect or two.

Sympathy for the Devils

Unless Ajax are smart and have a no-nabbing clause in his release agreement.

MacGuffin