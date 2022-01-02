Oliver Burke future in doubt as Blackburn Rovers consider January move

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly considering a move for Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke.

Burke has struggled for game time this season, accumulating just 171 minutes of Championship football. The 24-year-old spent a hefty spell on the sidelines after suffering from a heel bone injury. However, the wide player has now returned to full fitness, and is rumoured to be on the move.

Per a tweet from The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Rovers are interesting in recruiting Burke this month.

The club attempted the same signing during the last transfer window, however the deal fell through on deadline day.

Now, Blackburn have a month to get a deal across the line and boost their attacking options.

It is unclear what deal Tony Mowbray’s side would prefer, but it is believed Burke could be available on loan or for a cheap fee.

Having started his career with Nottingham Forest, Burke has enjoyed spells at both RB Leipzig and West Brom.

The forward has also spent time on loan at Celtic, and most recently in Spain with Deportivo Alaves.

But since joining the Blades in 2020 Burke has struggled for regular football, scoring just once from 28 appearances.

Whatever offer appears, it seems unlikely the Scotland international has a long-term future with Sheffield United.

Mowbray can feel fans’ excitement

Mowbray admitted he can feel the fans’ excitement as his side moved into the automatic promotion places following a stalemate against Huddersfield.

The point moved Rovers ahead of Fulham and into second, albeit the Cottagers having played two games less.

And Mowbray admitted moving into the new year, he can sense the excitement around Ewood Park.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he said: “The players can feel that. You are in the stadium and you can feel it, it’s there.

“You look behind the goal and it’s chock-a-block, the same in the stand behind me.

“I feel as though the fans are getting excited by a young team.

“I hope they feel the team is worth supporting, that it’s worth coming to the games and getting excited about being a Blackburn Rovers fan and if we can get more supporters to do that it will only help.”

