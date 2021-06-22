Oliver Casey applauds major Leeds influence as defender joins Blackpool

Blackpool have completed the signing of Oliver Casey from Premier League Leeds – with the defender highlighting the man quick to praise Marcelo Bielsa for the influence he’s had on his development at Elland Road.

Casey, who has signed a three-year deal, joins the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee. The Championship new-boys’ interest in Casey was initially reported earlier this month.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut for Leeds in December 2019 during their Sky Bet Championship title-winning season.

However, he moves to Blackpool in search of more regular first-team football.

“Leeds United can confirm defender Oliver Casey has completed a permanent move to Sky Bet Championship side Blackpool for an undisclosed fee and will join on July 1,” Leeds said on their official website.

“The 20-year-old departs Elland Road, having made three first-team appearances for the Whites.

“A regular in the matchday squad over the past two campaigns, he went on to feature twice more in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup for the first team last season.”

While he was unable to command a regular shirt, he was in no doubt of the impact Bielsa has had on his career.

“I don’t think there’s any better preparation you can get than working with Marcelo,” Casey told BBC Lancashire Sport. “It’s been a crazy two years with him but I’ve loved every minute. It’s got me to the point where I am now.”

Casey excited by Blackpool transfer

Casey will hope to push for regular action under boss Neil Critchley. He has a fine track record working with young players after his time with Liverpool U23s.

And Casey admits he can’t work to link up with his new colleagues.

Casey added on Blackpool’s official website: “I’m really excited to get started. Once I knew of Blackpool’s interest, I was really keen to get this done.

“I’ve been at Leeds for 10 years. However, I feel now is the right time to move on and make the next step in my career. Leeds have given me a good platform to build on. What better place to join from them than Blackpool.”

Blackpool won promotion to the Championship by beating Lincoln 2-1 at Wembley in last month’s League One play-off final.

The Seasiders have already signed left-back Reece James from Doncaster, goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw from Manchester City and Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery from Linfield this summer.

