Crystal Palace do not want to commit to any player exit plans, including one star very much on Manchester United’s radar, until they have a better understanding of Oliver Glasner’s situation, sources can reveal.

The Austrian manager has made a sizeable impression at Selhurst Park since his arrival in February 2024, helping them to FA Cup glory last season – the first major trophy in their history – and following that up with Community Shield success this season. Widely considered by many as the greatest manager in the club’s history, Glasner currently boasts an impressive 46.43% win percentage ratio, winning 39 of the 84 matches he has had at the helm.

But with his current deal due to expire on June 30 next year, Crystal Palace are understandably desperate for the boss to sign a new contract to stay at Selhurst Park.

And as those talks reach a critical junction, it is a nerve-racking time down at SE25, with star defender Marc Guehi’s contract also winding down and with the club captain having made it clear he won’t be signing an extension.

Where Guehi goes next remains to be seen, though Palace know the 26-times capped England defender will certainly leave for pastures new in 2026.

But sources admit the uncertain situation around Glasner is very important in understanding how their future unfolds around other players too – and there are implications for other players, including Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Glasner future ties into Man Utd target Mateta – Sources

France striker Mateta is currently considering his own future, and is looking to level up his career with a move away from the Eagles amid continued links to Manchester United.

It is believed a move in January is unlikely, but the striker has proven himself as a consistent scorer in the English top flight – and United are among several clubs both here and abroad keeping a close watch on his situation and potential future availability.

However, Palace are very wary about first having a complete grasp of whether Glasner is going to stay.

There has been a concern that he will leave the club, but conversations have taken place to help them understand the ambitions that he has in the game – and the conditions he would need in place to carry on.

They would love to make a breakthrough on talks – and sources believe Mateta is going to have to wait for some clarity on that front before being able to push for his own move.

Should Glasner walk away from Selhurst Park, he will have no shortage of admirers.

From within the Premier League, both United and Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Austrian.

And while Arne Slot remains under heavy pressure at Anfield and with the 51-year-old Eagles boss touted as an ideal replacement, sources have revealed all on the possibility of Glasner making the move to Merseyside.

Were he to leave, however, one man linked with the job comes from within the Premier League after the coach in question oversaw a brilliant start to the season for his side.

However, that club are making their own moves to tie the manager down to a bumper new deal, just a matter of months after handing him a pay-rise.

On the transfer front, Palace are preparing for life after Guehi, with a title-winning centre-back who only just changed clubs for €20m now in their sights, sources can reveal.