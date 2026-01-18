Oliver Glasner is on the brink of leaving Crystal Palace

TEAMTALK understands that Oliver Glasner is on the brink of leaving Crystal Palace following a dramatic fallout after Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Sunderland.

The Austrian manager, who revealed on Friday he was going to leave the club this summer when his contract expired, launched a scathing attack on the club’s hierarchy, criticising their decision to sell captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City just one day before a Premier League fixture.

When asked if he would see out the season, Palace boss Glasner gave a blunt response: “I don’t know… I feel we are being abandoned completely. The worst thing is selling our captain one day before playing a Premier League game.

“We have 12, 13 players from the squad available and we feel no support.”

Glasner, who has been heavily linked with the permanent job at Manchester United, along with replacing Thomas Frank at Tottenham, revealed his frustration had been simmering for months.

He added: “I have kept my mouth shut until now… You get your heart torn out twice this season, both times one day before a game. It happened with [Eberechi] Eze and now with [Marc] Guehi. I heard yesterday we were selling Marc and then we have to deal with it. No team [should] do this.”

The comments have sent shockwaves through Selhurst Park, with our sources indicating that Glasner’s position is now untenable.

Palace’s hierarchy are considering options but are set to appoint an interim boss if, and when, Glasner’s departure is confirmed.

This latest twist comes at a critical juncture in the season, leaving fans and players uncertain about the club’s direction.

