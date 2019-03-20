Olivier Giroud hints at next destination amid Chelsea frustrations

Olivier Giroud has revealed his frustration at his lack of playing time at Chelsea and admitted he could be tempted by a return to France this summer.

The 32-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has made just six Premier League starts this season and is firmly behind the on-loan Gonzalo Higuain in the current pecking order, while the Blues have also been linked with the likes of Luka Jovic, despite an impending transfer ban.

“Of course it’s frustrating,” the France international told French radio station RTL. “Today, I have the impression there is clearly no competition (for places in attack) since January.

“It’s like that, I know that I will only play in the Europa League.

“I try to do what it takes to be as effective and as important as I can for the team.”

Giroud, who left Montpellier for Arsenal in the summer of 2012 before joining the Blues in January last year, indicated he could be open to a return to domestic French football.

“The future may be hectic this summer,” he said. “I’m not afraid to go down a level to have more playing time. It could be I end my career in France.”