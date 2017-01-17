Olivier Giroud on battle to prove himself and Arsenal ambitions

Olivier Giroud has spoken about how he has had to prove himself to the Arsenal faithful since his arrival back in 2012.

The France international joined the Gunners from Montpellier for £9.6 million and has enjoyed a mixed career at the Emirates.

He found himself out of favour at the beginning of the season but has since proven his worth with a magnificent campaign so far, scoring in each of his last five games to take his tally up to 10.

Despite scoring 63 Premier League goals for Arsenal in just 148 games, Giroud has said that he has always strived to further prove and better himself as the years go by.

The now-30-year-old told Soccer AM: “When I first arrived at the club I’d won the league with Montpellier but I came in a discreet way, and I had to prove myself.

“I always try to improve myself, I’ve won trophies with this club and we want to carry on this adventure, hopefully winning more trophies and the Premier League.”

And when asked what title he would most like to win, the forward said that the Premier League title was his biggest goal.

“Definitely the Premier League,” he said. “Before, to be honest, it was the Champions League, but when I understood what the Premier League means for the English fans, I’d definitely say I need to win the Premier League.”