Ball in Chelsea court as experienced star reaches transfer agreement

Olivier Giroud has reached an agreement with AC Milan over personal terms and is now waiting to see if Chelsea will let him leave, according to reports.

Giroud has been at Chelsea since January 2018, when he made the move across London from rivals Arsenal. He has scored some important goals in that time, but has never really been the main man. Linked with exits in each of the past few transfer windows, he has feared his lack of gametime at club level may hamper his international chances.

Fortunately for the Frenchman, he still made it into his country’s squad for Euro 2020. However, he will have to consider his future after his involvement at that tournament ends.

Chelsea are in the market for a new striker this summer after Timo Werner struggled to justify his price tag. It will only increase the competition Giroud faces, leaving him with a decision to make.

It would have been easier for him if he was a free agent. His contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but Chelsea triggered an automatic 12-month extension in April. Therefore, if he wants to leave, someone will have to reach an agreement with his current club.

The most likely suitor seems to be AC Milan, with whom Giroud has been linked for a number of months. Now, according to Sky Sport Italia, the 34-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Serie A side.

June 23 Transfer Chatter - Manchester City to offer first-team players to Spurs for Kane, Atletico want Arsenal full-back and Wolves monitoring Wales goalkeeper. Manchester City to offer a plethora of first-team players for Harry Kane, Atletico Madrid want Arsenal full-back and Wolves interested in Wales' No.1 goalkeeper, all in today's transfer chatter.

After securing their return to the Champions League, a competition Giroud won with Chelsea last season, Milan have put an offer of €3.5m per season for a two-year contract on the table. They would also offer him bonuses on top of that.

With the former Montpellier man receptive to that offer, he is now relying on Chelsea to find an agreement with Milan.

Having extended his contract, the Blues are able to demand a fee for Giroud’s services. However, he still hopes they will allow him to move for free in order to facilitate the transfer.

Chelsea have already negotiated with Milan over the permanent sale of Fikayo Tomori following his successful loan spell there last season. Giroud could be the next to follow that route and may not be the last.

Chelsea and Milan to discuss duo too

The report also claims that the Rossoneri have an interest in Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Ziyech has suffered with inconsistency since his big-money move from Ajax last summer. After losing Hakan Calhanoglu to rivals Inter, Milan may see him as the ideal replacement.

Bakayoko, meanwhile, spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Milan after struggling in his debut year at Chelsea. The midfielder was on loan at Napoli last season, but they are unlikely to make that move permanent.

With only one year left on his contract, Chelsea now need to find a solution for Bakayoko. Therefore, they are open to discussing a deal with Milan if they want him back.

READ MORE: Reliable Tuchel general keen to stay but Chelsea’s feelings not mutual