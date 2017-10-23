Olivier Giroud strike wins Puskas Award for Goal of the Year

Arsenal star Olivier Giroud has won the FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year.

The France striker’s stunning ‘scorpion-kick’ scored against Crystal Palace in January beat off competition from Venezuela’s Deyna Castellanos and South African goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.

The Frenchman’s effort, a flicked volley with his left foot that flew in off the crossbar, was announced as the winner at a ceremony held at the London Palladium on Monday.

The event was attended by a host of football stars past and present, including Diego Maradona, Ronaldo, Frank Lampard, Sergio Ramos and Harry Kane, with winners decided by a jury of club and international coaches, media representatives and fans.

On accepting his award, Giroud said: “First of all I have to say it’s an honour for me.

“I’m delighted to receive this trophy today in front of legends of football. Now l’d just like to thank the people who voted for me. I would like to congratulate the 10 nominees who scored amazing goals too.

“Obviously I would like to thank my team-mates, without them I couldn’t score maybe this goal, and my family.”