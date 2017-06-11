Olivier Giroud tipped to swap Arsenal for London rivals

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly a target for London rivals West Ham this summer.

Giroud has failed to establish himself as the club’s top striker over the last couple of seasons, with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger often instead preferring the pace of Danny Welbeck or the movement of Alexis Sanchez in the central striking role.

That has led to speculation that the French hitman could be moved on, particularly with Arsenal being strongly linked with moves for Giroud’s international colleagues Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette.

Slaven Bilic wants a proven Premier League goalscorer at West Ham next season after the Hammers really struggled for goals following their switch from Upton Park to the London Stadium.

The Sunday Mirror reports that the Hammers are ready to match any other offers for the 30-year-old, who has also been linked with a switch to Marseille and several unnamed clubs in Italy.

Giroud, himself, has also questioned whether he will still be at the club next season, despite signing a new two-and-a-half-year deal in January.

He said: “Wenger is counting on me even though he hasn’t used me much.

“I will not settle for limited playing time (next season) like I have this season.”