Giroud advised to consider January move away from Arsenal

Olivier Giroud has been warned he risks his World Cup place with France if he does not start commanding more regular game time at Arsenal.

The French striker has been used sparingly by Arsene Wenger in recent weeks, with the Gunners boss operating with Alexandre Lacazette up top and Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in tandem behind.

In fact, Giroud has played just 234 minutes of Premier League football so far this season – fewer than three full matches – with the majority of his appearances coming from off the bench.

And with the World Cup in Russia on the horizon, Giroud has been told by France assistant coach Guy Stephane he needs to play more regularly if he is to be on the plane next summer.

“It’s clear that he’s not playing enough and Didier has already had the chance to talk about it,” Deschamps’s assistant Stephane told TF1. “He has to find a solution in the coming weeks.

“It’s up to him to see. He’s been very good in the last couple of months, he’s featured a lot and scored important goals, so now he has to play a lot.”

France have an embarrassment of riches up front with Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Anthony Martial, Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman and Lacazette all pushing for attacking berths in Didier Deschamps’ squad.