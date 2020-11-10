Watkins warns of ‘another level’ to spellbinding Aston Villa form

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins has promised that he has “another level” to reach after his stunning start to life in the Premier League.

Watkins joined Villa for a club-record fee in the summer and has scored eight goals in 10 appearances. What’s more, three of those goals came in a perfect hat-trick against Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Englishman‘s form has directly contributed to Villa’s strong start to the season; Dean Smith’s men are the third side in Premier League history to win each of their first three away games in a season without conceding a goal.

Furthermore, Villa currently sit in sixth position – their best start to a top-flight season since 1998.

Despite his strong start, though, former Brentford star Watkins insists he can make further progress.

Speaking after his brace helped Villa beat Arsenal 3-0 on Sunday, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I think I have another level.

“In the second half you saw what I’m about, getting the ball, setting and spinning and making defenders run towards their own goal.

“Hopefully the more I can do that the more goals I can score.”

Smith’s side recovered from defeats to Leeds and Southampton with the win over Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka’s own goal opened proceedings for the visitors before Watkins’ goals guaranteed the three points.

Smith, though, has warned that there is more to come from a thriving Villa side with Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley.

The head coach, who worked with Watkins at Brentford, is not surprised about the striker’s quick adaptation.

Smith warning over Watkins form

“When people saw the money I was paying for him, I didn’t need to have doubts about that. I certainly didn’t,” Smith told Birmingham Live.

“He hasn’t surprised me, that’s for sure. I’ve said many times and I’ve spoke very well about him, he’s just a wonderful man to have around; his attitude, application and his want to get better.

“At times I thought he was a little bit loose up to feet in the first half but his willingness to work back when he made a mistake is brilliant. It’s infectious as well.

“I was always confident he would hit the ground running. The kid’s a young lad but he’s played 250 games. It’s easy to forget that he was a regular at Exeter when he broke through and a regular for three or four years at Brentford as well.

“When you’ve been playing that amount of games you understand the game and, working with better players, certainly helps that’s for sure.”

