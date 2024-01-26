Omar Berrada top 10 deals at Man City in sign of what’s to come at Man Utd – Erling Haaland only No 3…

Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland are some of Man City's best signings of the Omar Berrada era

Since joining Manchester City in 2011, Omar Berrada has helped in an array of impressive signings which have transformed the English outfit into treble winners, matching their neighbours’ achievement in the 1998/99 campaign.

The takeover of Sheikh Mansour in 2008 has coincided with a huge spending spree since, with over £1billion being spent on players to improve the City squad.

Of course, though, some have been better value for money than others.

Now, with the news that Berrada will join bitter rivals Man Utd as CEO, we have reflected on the Moroccan’s time with the Cityzens and look at the top 10 deals he helped orchestrate at Man City.

10. Jeremy Doku

A more recent signing to begin things, Jeremy Doku joined City in the summer for a fee of around €60million (£51million) as Pep Guardiola sought a replacement for the outgoing Riyad Mahrez.

Although best off of the left coming onto his right foot, Doku is also capable of playing on the right.

The 21-year-old winger plays his best football when the ball is at his feet and he can run at his man and take them on.

His low centre of gravity, quick feet and technical ability are a nightmare for opposition defenders to defend against and gives Guardiola a different option from out wide.

Despite it being early days, Doku looks like a shrewd addition to City’s attacking options.

9. Ederson

Claudio Bravo was the goalkeeper that Guardiola had hoped would be his number one for years to come following the Chilean’s arrival from Barcelona, but after just one season he was replaced by Ederson who joined from Benfica for €40million (£34million).

An exceptional shot-stopper, Ederson is more lauded for his ball-playing abilities which enable Man City to control the ball from back to front.

The Brazilian can play it short or hit the ball directly with high accuracy depending on the situation.

Without Ederson, Man City struggle to play the way they do with him between the sticks which is a vital component in their recent success.

DON’T MISS ~ Liverpool transfer targets compared as Hincapie, Colwill and Inacio deals are weighed up

8. Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias joined Man City from Benfica in 2020 for around €71million (£60million) and has been regarded as one of the best centre-backs on the planet ever since.

Dias has made over 150 appearances for City and has been capped for Portugal over 50 times.

The 26-year-old is one of the first names on the team sheet when fit and whether he is partnering Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, John Stones or Josko Gvardiol he stands out among the rest as a natural born leader.

With defenders not tending to peak until later in their career, Dias may not only go down as one of City’s greatest ever signings, but as one of the best centre-backs of all time.

7. Kyle Walker

In an England squad where right-back has the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Kieren Trippier all vying for a starting birth, Kyle Walker seems to have had that sport nailed down for an age.

Also able to deputise as a centre-back, Walker’s lighting pace and overall athleticism has made him one of the greatest full-backs of the modern era.

Picked up from Spurs in 2017 for around €52million (£45million), Walker has had the right-back position locked down at one of the best teams in the world over the past decade, with nobody coming close to dislodging the Englishman when fit.

It seemed likely that Walker would leave the Etihad this summer with Bayern Munich interested, but he signed a three-year contract extension which will keep him at City until his 36th birthday.

6. Raheem Sterling

The first player no longer at the club, Raheem Sterling controversially joined Man City in 2015 from Liverpool for around €63million (£54million).

The Jamaican-born winger’s time in the north west was highly successful, having scored 131 goals and assisted on 95 occasion in 339 total appearances for City and recorded a domestic treble.

Sterling left for Chelsea in 2022 for £47.5million in what was Todd Boehly’s first signing since acquiring the Blues from Roman Abramovich, but he left as one of the City’s top scorers in the modern era and without him, wouldn’t have been nearly as successful.

READ MORE: Man City tipped to succeed with blockbuster Chelsea raid, as Todd Boehly risks ‘fan rebellion’

5. Rodri

Widely regarded as the best defensive midfielder in the world right now, there’s not a lot that Rodri can’t do.

After breaking through at Villarreal, Rodri spent one season at Atletico Madrid before Man City decided to spend €70million (£59million) on him in 2019, where he has gotten better and better in each passing year.

Defensively solid, he can read the game second to none, his passing range is world class and he has a habit of scoring a huge goal every now and then, no less than in the Champions League final which proved to be the winner.

Kalvin Phillips hasn’t been able displace the Spaniard, even in games where you think he could probably be rested, Rodri is almost always available an extremely consistent in his performances and gets into every team in the world right now.

4. Bernardo Silva

In the summer of 2017, Monaco parted ways with Bernardo Silva for around €50million (£42million) to link up with Man City, whom he had helped knock out of the Champions League the season prior.

Since then, the Portuguese international has notched up over 330 appearances in all competitions for City, scoring 62 times and assisting on 63 occasions as he has played in almost every position in the midfield and attack for Guardiola’s men.

Silva’s technical ability and tactical understanding allows him to play almost anywhere, meaning when you see his name on the team sheet you’re never too convinced as to where he is going to play.

Able to drop deep and help build the ball up from the defence or in behind the striker and create attacking opportunities, Silva can do it all and is among the greatest players on the planet.

3. Erling Haaland

What has been said about Erling Haaland that hasn’t already?

A true natural goalscorer, the Norwegian hitman has taken City to the next level since joining them from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for around €60million (£51million).

Haaland has 71 goals and 14 assists in 74 appearances in all competitions for City and is averaging a goal contribution a game over his professional career whilst still only being 23.

If Haaland can continue this goalscoring form throughout the rest of his career, it is truly frightening as to what the striker could possibly achieve and at City, he could become one of, if not the greatest striker of all time.

2. Ilkay Gundogan

Guardiola is now in his eighth season in Manchester and has signed many since being at the helm at the Etihad. However, his first signing was arguably his best.

Ilkay Gundogan had spent five years at Borussia Dortmund before joining City in 2016 for around £20million.

The German midfielder made over 300 appearances in all competitions for City and notched up 60 goals and 40 assists in that time.

Often underappreciated until his later years in Manchester, Gundogan had a knack for scoring goals in crucial periods for City which often helped them just about get over the line and was a huge reason why they were so successful.

Now at Barcelona, Gundogan left England in the summer after helping City win their historic treble and will go down as one of their most underrated players ever.

1. Kevin de Bruyne

At the top spot, it could only really be Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian endured a tough spell at Chelsea between 2012 and 2014 where he struggled to break into the first team before being loaned out to Werder Bremen and then joining Wolfsburg permanently in 2014.

20 goals and 37 assists in 73 games in all competitions led Man City to pay a club record £55million for the Belgian and they have not looked back ever since.

After struggling with injury this campaign, de Bruyne returned with a goal and assist at St James’ Park to turn the game around for City.

The 32-year-old currently has 97 goals and 155 assists in 360 games for City in all competitions as well as helping them lift 14 trophies in what has been the most successful chapter in the club’s history.

You don’t get many bargains for over £50million, but De Bruyne is certainly one of them.

DON’T MISS: Jordan Henderson to Ajax: Revealing the seven reasons why the former Liverpool captain has quit Saudi Arabia