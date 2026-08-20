Omar Marmoush reaches decision on joining Tottenham after Man City open talks over £140m double deal

Omar Marmoush is keen on joining Tottenham Hotspur, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Egyptian forward is open to leaving Manchester City in search of regular first-team football.

Spurs opened talks with City over Marmoush earlier this week and have quickly established themselves as a serious option for the 27-year-old striker.

Marmoush joined Man City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 for around £60million and made an immediate impact, scoring seven goals and providing two assists. However, much of his football came from the wing rather than the central role he had occupied in Germany.

Last season was Marmoush’s first full campaign in England, but he managed only three Premier League goals and three assists, with competition for places becoming increasingly strong.

When Marmoush arrived at The Etihad, he knew opportunities in the central striker role would be limited because of Erling Haaland. Since then, City’s attacking options have increased further, with Antoine Semenyo arriving while Jeremy Doku enjoyed his strongest season since moving to England.

TEAMtalk understands new City head coach Enzo Maresca is happy with Marmoush and would have no issue keeping him, but the forward has been made aware that he would not be first choice in the central role he wants.

That has led Marmoush to consider his options, with Tottenham now providing a route towards the regular football he is seeking.

City are prepared to consider his departure, but sources indicate they want to recover at least the £60million they paid Frankfurt.

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The Marmoush discussions are developing alongside Tottenham’s talks with City over Savinho, with Spurs prepared to spend around £140million on the two players combined if they can reach agreement.

Personal terms have already been discussed with Marmoush’s representatives and we understand his camp are happy with what they have heard from Tottenham.

Other clubs, including Barcelona, have made enquiries about Marmoush this summer, but remaining in the Premier League and securing regular first-team football is a major attraction to the Egypt international.

Marmoush would also be expected to become an important part of Roberto De Zerbi’s plans in north London, potentially alongside Savinho as Spurs continue to reshape their attack.

Tottenham also retain an interest in Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, who is similarly understood to be open to moving to north London.

However, Liverpool are proving much more difficult to negotiate with, particularly while their own pursuit of Bradley Barcola remains unresolved.

For Marmoush, the next step is now with the clubs, with Tottenham keen to continue talks and City prepared to consider a deal should their valuation be met.