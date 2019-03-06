Ominous news from Barcelona as they confirm interest in Man Utd target

Barcelona have confirmed their interest in Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt.

The Catalan club have already sealed a €75million move for De Ligt’s Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong in the summer and impressive young centre-back De Ligt could follow him to Spain.

After both De Jong and De Ligt helped Ajax defeat Real Madrid 4-1 in the Champions League last nigh Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed 19-year-old De Ligt was on their radar.

“His name is on the table,” Bartomeu said in an interview with radio station SER Catalunya via Marca.

“Where there is such talent away from Barcelona, we’re always looking at them.

“It’s a topic that will be discussed in our sports planning which begins in March, with De Jong we felt we had to move quickly because there were many clubs that wanted him.”

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars this week admitted he was unsure what the future held for reported Man City and Man Utd target Matthijs de Ligt.

And recently De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen, who was speaking on ​Radio Veronica claimed the player wanted to head to Catalonia.

Ajax’s former Barcelona back-up goalkeeper Andre Onana also claimed De Ligt wanted to join De Jong at Barca, saying: “De Ligt would also like to go, I talked to him several times and with both of them.”