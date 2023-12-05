Liverpool on alert with top target ‘definitely’ on the move amid Man Utd battle; insider names ideal destination

Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have discovered that Florian Wirtz will ‘definitely’ leave Bayer Leverkusen, though a transfer is far more likely to happen at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Wirtz is a 20-year-old central attacking midfielder who can also operate as a winger on either flank. He spent time in the FC Koln academy before moving to Leverkusen U19s in January 2020.

Leverkusen soon fast-tracked Wirtz to their senior squad, and he started to make a name for himself in the 2020-21 season. He registered eight goals and eight assists in 38 matches across all competitions.

Wirtz was in even better form the following season, notching 10 goals and 14 assists in 31 appearances. But he then tore his ACL, ending his season in March 2022 and ruling him out for a large part of last term as well.

While the German returned to Leverkusen’s first team in January, he did not manage to make a significant impact for them in the second half of the campaign. This led to fears that he might not be able to rediscover the form which saw him become one of the most exciting young players in Germany.

But Wirtz has silenced his doubters recently. This season, he has managed six goals and 10 assists in 19 matches. The youngster is thriving under Xabi Alonso’s guidance, and he could soon follow in his manager’s footsteps by heading to Anfield.

In November, it emerged that Liverpool are ‘genuine contenders’ to snap Wirtz up. But rivals Man Utd recently joined them in the chase, while Bayern are known to be big admirers of him.

On Monday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool hold a strong interest in the playmaker and have watched him in action several times this season.

Florian Wirtz father reacts to transfer rumours

There has now been a double update on Wirtz’s future from his native Germany. In an interview with Sky Sports, the player’s father Hans-Joachim Wirtz was asked about a possible move for his son. He replied: “Currently, everything is geared towards Florian continuing to play in Leverkusen next season.”

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg was the one who brought Hans-Joachim Wirtz’s quotes to the fore, and he also provides his information on the situation via X (formerly known as Twitter).

The journalist states that a transfer for Wirtz is ‘definitely planned’ in the summer of 2025. This gives the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd plenty of time to save up for a blockbuster transfer, though they will have to cope without Wirtz next season.

The only trouble for those Premier League giants is that there is a good chance he will end up staying in Germany. Plettenberg confirms that Bayern ‘want’ Wirtz, while adding that the player ‘prefers’ a move to the Allianz Arena over his other suitors.

It seems Liverpool and Man Utd will have to come forward with hugely enticing offers if they are to prevent Wirtz from heading to Bayern.

