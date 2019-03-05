On-loan AC Milan star Bakayoko makes Chelsea admission

Tiemoue Bakayoko wants to experience the Champions League with current club AC Milan but admits he would have no problem returning to Chelsea.

The defensive midfielder has made no secret of his desire to join the Serie A giants permanently in recent weeks and followed that up in an interview with France Football.

Bakayoko, 24, said: “I’m having a good season, I’m very grateful to Milan and I’m very happy here, even though I was criticised a lot at the beginning.

“Still, it’s normal. Everyone expected more from me, so it’s no surprise. I can’t think about the future too much.

“I’ll do everything to ensure Milan qualify for the next edition of the Champions League. It’s been five years since the Milan fans last heard its anthem and I want to be there when it rings around San Siro again.

“We’ll see how the season ends, also because I have a contract with Chelsea, who are still a very important club to me.

“Chelsea decided to make some changes and I wasn’t part of their plans. Sarri arrived and told me what his intentions were.

“In addition, a man like Jorginho arrived. A second season at Chelsea would’ve allowed me to play my hand, but I felt the need to change scenery.

“It was an important decision because Milan are the fourth time I’ve changed club. It’s a lot for a 24-year-old.

“It was Leonardo who contacted me and I’d have only left Chelsea for Milan because they’re the club who made me dream as a youngster.”