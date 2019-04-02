On-loan Chelsea midfielder provides definitive update on future plans

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has no plans to return to Real Madrid and wants to stay in West London, according to a report.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Blues on a season-long deal last summer, has made 41 appearances in all competitions under Maurizio Sarri, including 27 Premier League outings.

The Croation international’s decision to move across Europe was reportedly influenced in part by Real manager Zinedine Zidane and, according to Sportwitness, the Frenchman has played a key part in Kovacic’s most recent decision.

The midfielder allegedly felt undervalued under Zidane, and the source says that Kovacic will ‘do everything possible’ to avoid reuniting with the coach, who has returned to the Bernabeu for his second spell at the helm.

However, Sportwitness adds that Chelsea’s two-year transfer ban will hamper their efforts to tie Kovacic down to a new deal.

FIFA will consider Chelsea’s appeal against the ban, but the decision on whether the transfer can be made could end up at the feet of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Another report claims that Chelsea are considering keeping Tiemoue Bakayoko – who was loaned out to AC Milan last summer – at the club.