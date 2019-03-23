Andre Gomes has reportedly asked his agent to secure him a summer move to Tottenham in the wake of transfer interest from Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The Portugal midfielder has made a big impression in the Premier League this season, where he has starred during a season’s loan at Everton.

The Toffees are understood to be keen to make his move permanent in the summer, but reported interest from Tottenham looks set to scupper their hopes.

Barcelona appear ready to sell Gomes for a fee of around £35million – the same money they spent to lure the midfielder from Valencia in summer 2016.

But his struggles at the Nou Camp saw him loaned away last summer and a permanent transfer when the window reopens now looks on the cards.

The Portuguese star had been the subject of interest from Spurs last year, but their conservative approach to the transfer market saw them miss out and Everton swoop to land the 25-year-old.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have failed to make a single signing in the last two transfer windows, but are expected to make a splash this summer – particularly given the likelihood that they are set to lose Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld for big money.

And according to The Sun, Gomes is tempted by a move to London with Tottenham should Pochettino’s men qualify for the Champions League. Lazio and Roma have also been mentioned as suitors, but it seems Tottenham are now in pole position.

Indeed, Gomes recently told Sky Sports: “I feel more like a man now. Now I feel mature and experienced. I’m really happy to be in the Premier League and England.”

Barring a late surge, Everton look unlikely to offer any form of European football next season and it is why a switch to Spurs appeals to the former Benfica man.

